The Dream Center, one-stop shop for foster and unaccompanied youth, will reopen April 12

The Kern County Network for Child’s Dream Center, a hub for current and former foster youth and unaccompanied youth, will reopen at full capacity beginning Monday at 8 a.m.
The Dream Center is located at 1801 19th St. It provides everything from basic needs to social and educational services. It's also a respite for those who do not have a safe and stable living environment.
The Dream Center offers counseling, substance abuse treatment, employment services, assistance with education and enrollment, CalFresh and MediCal, extended foster care and independent living skills training, housing assistance, support, information and referrals and advocacy. There is a computer lab with internet access, showers, laundry, phone, a copier, fax and mailing address.
The center offers food, clothing, hygiene items, bus passes and household items that are donated. The community can donate gently used adult-sized clothing or shoes, household items, baby items sizes infant to 4T, hygiene or emergency food items. Drop items off at 1807 19th St.
Its hours will be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, contact Jayme Stuart at 636-4488.