The difficulties in dealing with a growing fentanyl problem

Rikki Smith’s initial impression of her boyfriend was a man who cracked jokes, adored his four children and always put others before himself.
Justin Ary, 44, was equally as good with her two children, which led her to fall in love, Smith said.
“I loved us all being like a big family,” the 40-year-old added. “That meant a lot to me.”
Ary’s mother died a few years into their relationship, and the loss catapulted him into profound grief. To cope with the pain, Ary eventually began using fentanyl, Smith said.
The opiate transformed him, Smith added. She started noticing that rent money was missing. Ary, once loving and attentive toward his family, morphed into a distant father. The 44-year-old lost his job as a crane operator in the oil field business, and with it, a six-figure salary, Smith said.
But Ary desperately wanted out of his addiction. He checked himself into Bakersfield Recovery Services three separate times to fight his addiction to fentanyl, Smith added.
“He would tell me, ‘I just want my life back so bad,’” she said.
Despite these efforts, Ary died Nov. 18 from a fentanyl overdose, she said.
“He was like a lost soul towards the end,” Smith said. “When he passed away, that wasn’t the same person I had met.”
‘Insidious’ and on the rise
Ary was one of the 232 people who died from a fentanyl overdose in 2021, according to recently released statistics from the Kern County coroner’s office. In total, there were 492 fatal overdoses last year, according to the coroner.
Lori Meza, spokeswoman for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, wrote in an email that the coroner said a few cases for 2021 could trickle in, but described the figures as "solid."
The total number of fentanyl-related fatal overdoses has increased over the last few years. In 2020, 139 people died from a fentanyl overdose. In 2019, there were 58 deaths, according to the KCSO.
Robert Pair, a spokesman for the Bakersfield Police Department, said the “insidious” part of fentanyl results from drug users unknowingly ingesting the synthetic opiate because several drug dealers lace other drugs with fentanyl.
“Drug dealers are adding it to their supply because it’s so addictive,” said Andrew Laird, outreach and program support coordinator for Bakersfield Recovery Services, a nonprofit helping residents overcome addiction. “It's a business move. It increases the demand for the product.”
The addition of fentanyl to other substances plays a role in the large number of fentanyl overdoses. A person may think they're taking a certain amount of an opiate due to a past prescription, believe they’re taking an amount of the drug that their body can handle, and then inadvertently consume a lethal amount of fentanyl, Pair added.
Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said the Kern DA's office is seeing an increased level of investigations by local law enforcement agencies into deaths that involve fentanyl, because in order to press a more serious charge for a case involving a fatal fentanyl overdose, prosecutors must prove the suspect knowingly distributed fentanyl and that the fentanyl directly caused the death.
“Such prosecutions have begun in other counties where fentanyl more quickly took hold, but ... require substantial investigation to make the link between the death and the supplier,” Kinzel wrote.
Potential charges could be first-degree murder by poison or second-degree murder based on reckless indifference to human life, or forms of manslaughter, he added.
A widespread issue
Laird said treatment related to fentanyl has “skyrocketed” over the past year.
Roughly 75 percent of Bakersfield Recovery Services’ clients test positive for fentanyl. And, about a third of those people were unaware the drug was in their system, Laird said. Five years ago, the facility didn't test all its patients for fentanyl. Now it is standard practice, he said.
He also noted fentanyl targets all age groups. In the past, patients 70 or older would usually be battling alcoholism and it was typically “unheard of” to see fentanyl in their systems.
That is no longer the case.
Police have not found any local laboratories making the fentanyl itself. In 2021, the BPD closed three production facilities that converted the synthetic opiate into pill form, Pair said.
To stop the flow of drugs into Bakersfield, the BPD partners with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration. Bakersfield, with its location close to Interstate 5, serves as a transportation hub for drugs. Often, fentanyl comes from across the border, Pair added.
“The problem with this drug is its toxicity — meaning that you can die from an extremely small amount,” Pair said. “That combined with the fact that we have found it in … (cocaine, MDMA) should give people at least a moment of hesitation before they take something. Because ultimately, it can result in their life.”
Awareness is key
Alfredo Benavides’ addiction with fentanyl interfered with everyday life, he said. He had to take the drug in order to watch a sports game on TV or even visit his family.
“You don’t really know how powerful (fentanyl) is,” Benavides said. He added a person’s body acclimates to the high produced by intaking the synthetic opiate, and no other high will compare to the one produced by fentanyl.
However, the 44-year-old checked into Bakersfield Recovery Services and has been sober since March 17 of last year.
“I was tired of just being sick,” Benavides said, adding he was also tired of hurting his family.
Addiction is a mental health disease that affects every aspect of a person’s brain. A person is considered addicted when illegal drugs are used despite the harm is causing both physically and mentally. The addiction can escalate when a person continues to take larger doses, which leads to the same level of high as they did with a smaller dose, said Jasmeet Bains, medical director for Bakersfield Recovery Services. She added she has seen an uptick of patients arriving to her for help combating fentanyl addiction.
“If you experience withdrawal from not getting that medication or drug, it can be life-threatening,” Bains said.
Bains encourages addicts to get help right away. Having a discussion with your doctor can help to address those concerns. And awareness is also key to combating the drug. For example, parents should talk with their children about drugs and the harm resulting from ingesting an unknown substance, she added.
“It pains me not only as a doctor but as a member of my community to hear about the explosion in fentanyl overdoses is a very, very big problem and it's not getting the attention it needs,” Bains said.
She said the messaging around fentanyl should change. Bains has launched a lecture series informing high school students about fentanyl, because she said many teenagers may not understand the negative side effects.
In years past, experts said to refrain from drug use because it could ruin your life. In today’s world, the message to teenagers should change because the drugs are more deadly and accessible, Bains said.
“Don’t do drugs because you might not have a life,” Bains said. “Fentanyl can take away your life in seconds.”