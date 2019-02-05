The Bakersfield Californian will live stream President Donald Trump's second State of the Union address beginning at 6 p.m. tonight.
During the address, Trump will call for unity and cross-party cooperation, which is likely to ring hollow with Democrats determined to block his push for a border wall, according to the Associated Press. He is also expected to declare near-total triumph against the Islamic State group in Syria.
In the audience, some Democratic women will be wearing white, representing early 20th century suffragettes.
For a time, the address' fate was uncertain. He'd been scheduled to speak to lawmakers last week, but Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi forced him to postpone while the shutdown continued.
