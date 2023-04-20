 Skip to main content
The Californian, Tehachapi News win honors at annual Gruner Awards

Pie eating photo.jpg

Clowie Hammond won second place in the pie eating contest at the Tehachapi Apple Festival in October 2022. The photo won first place in the Best News or Feature Photo contest among weeklies in the Gruner Awards.

 Nick Smirnoff / For Tehachapi News

The Bakersfield Californian and its sister newspaper, Tehachapi News, took home three first-place awards and eight honorable mentions at Wednesday’s 35th annual George F. Gruner Awards journalism competition for central and southern San Joaquin Valley news organizations.

The Californian won Best Editorial in the large newspapers category for a piece titled “How many children will die before the system is fixed?”

