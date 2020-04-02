The Californian earned honors in seven of seven categories in the 32nd annual George F. Gruner Awards, recognizing excellence in Central Valley print journalism. Meanwhile, Tehachapi News, also captured honors in five of the seven divisions.
"This recognition, on top of the honors we received earlier this week from the California News Publishers Association, serves as validation of what we endeavor to do every day: Provide our readers with important news and information," said Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson.
Each newspaper is allowed to submit only one entry in each of the seven categories. The awards were announced via email Thursday, as the planned recognition reception was canceled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Reporter Sam Morgen won the top public service journalism category for "A decade of force by the Bakersfield Police Department," a series of stories on people who have died due to police-involved shootings.
Competing in the category of large daily newspapers, The Californian also received the following honors for work published in 2019:
• Robert Price earned first place for best column, for "Vindication for Bobby Mistriel."
• Stacey Shepard, Price and John Cox earned first place for a collection of stories about the investigation into the Rev. Monsignor Craig Harrison.
• Price earned an honorable mention for best feature story, for "The final episode of the Harrell-Fritts saga."
• Clay Cunningham earned an honorable mention for best sports feature for "Lexus Green looks to continue family tradition."
• Alex Horvath earned an honorable mention for best news or feature photo, for staying cool at the pool, a photo depicting children enjoying summer fun.
• Horvath earned an honorable mention for best sports photo, for his buzzer-beater photo during a Cal State Bakersfield basketball game.
Competing in the category of weekly newspapers, Tehachapi News received these honors:
• Jon Hammond earned first place for best column, for "The Six Pack Girls."
• Hammond earned first place for best news or feature photo for Tehachapi's own version of 'Frozen,' showing flowers encased in icicles.
• Peterson, Darla A. Baker and Cara Jackson earned first place for best news story for "Power outages in Tehachapi."
• Cara Jackson earned honorable mention for best feature story, for "Mural inspires prisoners."
• Corey Costelloe earned an honorable mention for best sports photo, for the Warriors running for a touchdown.
The awards are named in honor of Gruner, the retired executive editor of The Fresno Bee.
The Department of Media, Communications and Journalism at Fresno State University puts on the awards, which are sponsored by the James McClatchy Foundation. They are housed through a fund at the Central Valley Community Foundation called the George F. Gruner Prize for Meritorious Public Service.
