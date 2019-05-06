LONG BEACH — The Bakersfield Californian earned honors 21 times from the California News Publishers Association in its 2018 California Journalism Awards presented during a Saturday night gala.
"Our journalists are a talented, dedicated group of people whose primary purpose is to inform, enlighten and entertain our community," said Jim Lawitz, executive editor and vice president of TBC Media. "Having our work recognized by our peers is icing on the cake."
Among the wins were three first-place awards, with two going to photographer Henry A. Barrios and one going to columnist Herb Benham.
Barrios' feature photo from Bakersfield's annual Veterans Day Parade and a sports action photo of Kymberlynn Jackson taking a solid lead during a track competition held in Bakersfield last year captured top honors.
Judges said the feature photo "tells a great story and gives us a gossamer, translucent flag we seldom see, along with the colorful dress and soft expression of the marcher. A beautiful, impactful shot."
Of the sports photo, they said, "Perfect focus! "Perfect composition! Bravo!"
Benham earned first-place honors for a set of two columns, for "Cafe Society, Oildale style" and "A devilishly good downtown walk."
The judges said Benham's work was "witty, descriptive, poignant. Wonderful writing."
Photographer Felix Adamo earned second place for news photo for a stunning image of a Golden eagle being released to the wild after it was nursed back to health.
The judges said "this is an amazing capture. I can almost feel the pride of the wildlife rehabilitators as they document the eagle returning to the wild."
The Eye Street staff earned second place for its arts and entertainment coverage.
"This feels like a go-to source for locals, with plenty of community content and a comprehensive calendar. Event coverage is strong for events big and small — even squeezing engaging copy out of unlikely subjects. Cheers to staffers grinding it out. Well done," the judges said.
The Californian also was recognized for:
• Columns by Robert Price. They were "No cape, but hip-hop hero took on machete man anyway at Starbucks" and "A tale of two cities and one congressman."
• A profile by Steven Mayer, "These men fought — and survived — on Hamburger Hill."
• Investigative reporting by Sam Morgen, for "Special report: Red-light camera citations tripled in the last 10 years; city maintains program saves lives."
• James Burger's coverage of local government, with "A power struggle: Supervisors, MALDEF grapple with district lines."
• The BVarsity 2018 football preview, in the category of sports special section.
• Adamo's news photo depicting people fighting tears at the opening of the Portrait of a Warrior photo gallery.
• Jon Mettus for sports feature story, for his report reliving Bakersfield College's 1988 JC football national title.
• The Year in Dining 2018 special section.
• Price for in-depth reporting, for "Where We Live: The fight to save Oildale."
• John Cox for coverage of business news, with "Financial fraud case: Investors stand by club's founder despite millions of dollars lost."
• Coverage of local government by Harold Pierce and Elizabeth Sanchez, for "Massage parlors or modern-day brothels? As businesses proliferate, agencies aim to thwart prostitution and root out human trafficking."
• General excellence for The Bakersfield Californian staff.
• A news photo by Barrios showing suspects in a stabbing death outside Fox Theater appearing in court.
• A profile story by Trevor Horn, "Living my life: Tyler Schilhabel overcomes disability to excel in life and as a football coach."
• Mayer's business coverage, "Will Amestoy's vintage neon sign be saved or sold?"
• Mayer's writing, for "Even as end nears, couple find meaning in their time together."
CNPA received 3,105 entries in the annual contest. News organizations compete against others in their circulation category.
