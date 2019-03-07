FRESNO — The Californian earned honors in five of seven categories in the 31st annual George F. Gruner Awards, recognizing excellence in San Joaquin Valley print journalism.
George F. Gruner, the retired executive editor of The Fresno Bee for whom the awards are named, noted that the "finest products" of journalism were on display during a recognition ceremony held Wednesday night at the Fresno Museum of Art.
Tim Drachlis, the Tatarian Journalism Chair at Fresno State University who presented the awards, said he had a great time reading the entries, which were judged by journalists outside the Central Valley. But he said journalism in the region is at a crossroads — do news organizations hunker down in the face of budget and staffing cuts permeating the profession, or do they think big and find new ways to present their craft?
The honorees found ways to think big and present compelling stories to their communities.
Competing in the category of large daily newspapers, The Californian received the following honors for work published in 2018:
• Senior editor Robert Price earned first place for news story, for "Where we live: The fight to save Oildale."
The judges said, "The news story is well written and a very interesting read about real people and real problems and how conditions have changed and how some people are trying hard to improve those conditions. A good people story. Price is an exceptional story teller, mixing quotes and facts very effectively."
Additionally, Price picked up an honorable mention in the column category, for "No cape, but hip-hop hero took on machete many anyway at Starbucks."
• Reporter Sam Morgen won first place for feature story, with "Hope for a breakthrough: Three mothers plan to remain in the public eye and advocate for their children," about the Bakersfield 3.
The judges said, "Human elements give this story strength and credibility. The on-the-record accounts will hit home with readers and, perhaps, breathe new life into the decades-old Secret Witness program. Such would be a public service."
Morgen also received an honorable mention in the centerpiece of the Gruner competition, meritorious public service, for his special report on red-light cameras in the city of Bakersfield.
• BVarsity sports reporter Trevor Horn earned first place for sports story for "Living my life: Tyler Schilhabel overcomes disability to excel in life and as a football coach."
Of the story about the Independence High School head football coach, the judges said, "The story was so well written and of powerful subject matter, it made me cry as I read it. I want to commend Trevor Horn for writing one of the best stories I've ever read in my 21 years as a paid/professional newspaper reporter and editor. This effort was amazingly powerful."
The awards are sponsored by The Fresno Bee, the Department of Media, Communications and Journalism at Fresno State and The Central Valley Foundation.
