The California Endowment announces 2 local winners of 2022 Youth Awards

The California Endowment 2022 Youth Awards honored a Bakersfield organization and a student Saturday for their efforts to advance health and racial equity, according to a news release from the endowment.
The local youth organization named as a Youth Power Partner Award winner is Latinos Unidos Por Educación in Bakersfield.
According to TCE, the organization was selected for its efforts to promote improvements in health in marginalized communities and creating a pipeline for new young leaders focused on racial equity and changing entrenched systems. The recognition comes with a $10,000 award.
Ishaan Brar, of Bakersfield, was one of four winners for the Voices for Change Award in the youth group category. Brar received a $3,500 award.
The California Endowment, a private, statewide health foundation, was established in 1996 to expand access to affordable, quality health care for underserved individuals and communities, according to a news release.