The California Endowment announces 2 local winners of 2022 Youth Awards

The California Endowment 2022 Youth Awards honored a Bakersfield organization and a student Saturday for their efforts to advance health and racial equity, according to a news release from the endowment.

The local youth organization named as a Youth Power Partner Award winner is Latinos Unidos Por Educación in Bakersfield.

