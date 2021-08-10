The California DMV warns consumers against online car sellers

The California Department of Motor Vehicles said Californians should beware of car thieves selling used cars who lure buyers through low prices and bait them by exaggerating the number of potential buyers.
DMV investigators reported an increase in this type of illegal activity, fueled by the shortage of new vehicles and consumers willing to pay more for used cars, according to the CA DMV in a news release.
Thieves will sell the car on Facebook Marketplace or Offer Up after stealing the car, changing the Vehicle Identification Number and creating a fake certificate of title, according to the news release.
“With an increase in stolen vehicles being sold online, we are reminding consumers that if something seems too good to be true, it probably is,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon in a news release. “Californians planning to make a large cash purchase of a vehicle from someone they do not know should proceed with caution.”
The DMV recommends the following practices for consumers to avoid purchasing a stolen vehicle:
• Obtain an online VIN history report or ask the seller to provide you with a report and compare the information to the vehicle being offered for sale
• Compare the name of the owner on the title to the name of the seller
• Insist on meeting the seller at a local DMV field office to complete the sale and vehicle transfer