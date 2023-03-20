 Skip to main content
The Buckaroos are planning a reunion, after a three-year absence from the Palace

He doesn't look it, but Jim Shaw has been a Buckaroo for going on 53 years.

After a three-year absence from the stage, and despite rumors that the end of the line might already have arrived for the world-famous Buckaroos, the dynamic band has announced two reunion shows this Thursday and Friday at — where else? — Buck Owens Crystal Palace.

