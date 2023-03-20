The Buckaroos are planning a reunion, after a three-year absence from the Palace

He doesn't look it, but Jim Shaw has been a Buckaroo for going on 53 years.
After a three-year absence from the stage, and despite rumors that the end of the line might already have arrived for the world-famous Buckaroos, the dynamic band has announced two reunion shows this Thursday and Friday at — where else? — Buck Owens Crystal Palace.
The band that backed up the late, great country music superstar Buck Owens, and also recorded albums and toured on their own as The Buckeroos — is ready to take the stage again at the house that Buck built.
"One of the guys in the group said the last time we played was March 20, 2020," Shaw said Monday as he sat behind his desk at Buck Owens Production Co., right behind the Crystal Palace.
If you're thinking the band might be made up of several young hired guns and one actual Buckaroo — like so many touring bands from the classic rock era — think again, Shaw said.
"In 1969, they hired Doyle Curtsinger," he said. "Still here."
Then in 1970, they hired me. Still here.
When Don Rich, the legendary guitarist, fiddle player and perfect harmony vocalist to Buck's nasal drawl died in a motorcycle accident in 1974, Terry Christoffersen was hired. And yes, he's still a Buckaroo, too.
"It's coming up on 50 years," Shaw said.
"And then Kim (McAbee) started singing with us when we opened the Palace, and it's been 26 years.
And Dave (Wulfekuehler) our drummer, about 20.
That means the collective experience of the core group of Buckaroos totals more 200 years, two centuries, Shaw said. It's an amazing collection of musicians and performers, which will also include guitarist-singer-songwriter Chuck Seaton and singer-songwriter Drew Harness, who each shared the stage with the Buckaroos over the years.
Shaw wasn't just a Buckaroo, he was Buck's longtime business manager and music engineer, along with being keyboard player and vocalist.
"You know, it's interesting about the Buckaroos," he said. "We used to tour on our own and put our own albums out," he said. "We were signed with Capital Records — Buck Owens was signed and The Buckaroos were signed."
Now The Buckaroos are coming back to the stage at the Crystal Palace from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday and from 7:45 to 9:45 p.m. on Friday.
Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353.