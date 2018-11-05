The Bra Shoppe is for sale, but not to just anyone. It's got to be the right fit.
Owner Susan Pudiwitr has decided she no longer wants to run the business remotely from North Carolina, where she and her husband moved and helped their daughter open a second location 10 years ago.
Now the focus is on identifying a buyer for the Bakersfield store, someone who will bring the same level of support customers have come to rely on.
"We decided it was time for us to turn it over to someone who’s as passionate about helping women as we were," Pudiwitr said.
The Bra Shoppe was launched in 1972 by Pudiwitr's mother-in-law, Jean Pudiwitr. Susan bought it 15 years ago.
The 2,000-square-foot, six-employee Bakersfield shop specializes in custom-fit garments, including brassieres, panties and swimwear. While the business does no manufacturing, Pudiwitr said it takes measurements and tailors products to ensure comfort and proper support.
She said the result can be marked improvements for customers who had grown accustomed to living in pain.
"People don't understand … how important it is," she said, "because it’s actually a matter of physics, balancing the breasts.”
So far, the business has not been actively marketed for sale. Susan Pudiwitr expects that process to begin soon. She hopes the owner will pursue an expansion she said is possible for someone willing to delve into helping patients of mastectomies and lumpectomies.
