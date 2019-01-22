The Bra Shoppe is staying in the family after all. But it's not staying put.
Elizabeth Sotelo, second cousin to owner Susan Pudiwitr and a former professional fitter at the store, plans to take over when escrow closes, probably Feb. 1. That would make Sotelo the 46-year-old business's third-generation owner.
In the meantime, construction has begun at the store's future location at 1400 Calloway Drive, near Sugar Twist Bakery on Brimhall Road. The Bra Shoppe is expected to open at a similarly sized building at that space as soon as mid-March.
Customer convenience is the reason for the move away from Frugatti Plaza at 600 Coffee Road: Sotelo said parking is sometimes tight and access from the street can be awkward.
The turn of events concludes Pudiwitr's brief search for a buyer after she put the place up for sale last fall, about 15 years after she bought it from her mother-in-law, Jean Pudiwitr.
Having moved to North Carolina to be closer to her grandchildren, Susan Pudiwitr helped her daughter open a second Bra Shoppe there 10 years ago. She told The Californian in November she finally grew tired of helping run two stores on opposite sides of North America.
Sotelo said she's excited and confident but a little nervous about taking over. She said her husband, an oil worker stationed for now in New Mexico, assured her it would be a good move that allows the couple to leave a legacy for their children.
Just as importantly, she said she's looking forward to the satisfaction she used to get working at the store 10 years ago before becoming a full-time, stay-at-home mom.
"You put (a customer) in the right undergarments and a good foundation and she will walk out of there as happy as can be," she said.
The roughly 2,000-square-foot store specializes in custom-fit garments ranging from brassieres to swimwear. Sotelo said she plans to make few changes aside from the relocation and a new line of business in which the store would be billing health insurance companies for custom breast prostheses.
Actually, there will be two other changes, both personnel-related: Sotelo plans to bring in her 19-year-old sister, Courtney, to work the front counter. Plus, Sotelo said her daughter, Avery, also wants to get in on what could eventually become a fourth-generation business.
"My 2-year-old goes, 'Oh, are we going to go work at The Bra Shoppe today?" she said.
Not yet, Avery. But soon.
