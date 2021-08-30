The BPD requests assistance finding burglar

The Bakersfield Police Department requests the public’s assistance finding a suspect involved in a burglary.
The burglary occurred in the 4400 block of Ming Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, July 22, according to a BPD news release.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his early 30s. He is about 5 foot, 7 inches and around 150 pounds. He also has short black hair and a fade haircut. He was last seen wearing black T-shirt, black shoes, black gloves and black and white shoes, according to the BPD’s news release.
Anyone with information can call Detective Malhi at 661-326-3947 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.