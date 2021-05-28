The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County adds additional location for grab-and-go meal service

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County has added an additional location for grab-and-go meal service for children in at-risk and disadvantaged circumstances.
According to a news release from the Boys & Girls Club, starting Tuesday the organization's Summer Meal Service with breakfast and lunch served together will also be distributed at NOR Veterans Hall, 400 Norris Road, from 2 to 3 p.m. Meals will be served Monday to Friday at the NOR Veterans Hall with meal service continuing at the other sites Monday to Saturday (with Sunday meals included on Saturday).
Here is a list of locations:
• NOR Veterans Hall, 400 Norris Road in Bakersfield, 2-3 p.m.
• David Head Center, 10300 San Diego Street in Lamont, 2-3 p.m.
• Arvin Children's Center, 800 Walnut Drive in Arvin, 2-4 p.m.
• Lamont Club, 8301 Segrue Road in Lamont, 3-4 p.m.
• Armstrong Youth Center, 801 Niles Street in Bakersfield, 3-5 p.m.
• Suburu Elementary School, 7315 Harris Road in Bakersfield, 3-4 p.m.
• Rexland Acres Park, 315 East Fairview Road in Bakersfield, 3-4 p.m.