The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in ID’ing suspects

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in the ongoing theft of catalytic converters in Bakersfield.
The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man, approximately 40 years old, with a medium build, short brown hair and mustache, wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and red Vans shoes. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic woman, approximately 30 years old, with a heavy set build, red/brown hair in a bun, wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and red Adidas shoes, carrying a red sweatshirt to cover her face.