 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Bakersfield Californian is temporarily experiencing phone issues

Screen Shot 2022-03-31 at 11.14.49 AM.png

The Bakersfield Californian is currently experiencing temporary phone issues.

Please use customercare@bakersfield.com to contact us while we work to resolve the issues as quickly as possible.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

  • Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 242,345

  • Deaths: 2,2781

  • Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 237,860

  • Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 77.14

  • Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 84.22

  • Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department

Updated: 3/30/21

More Coronavirus coverage

 