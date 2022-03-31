The Bakersfield Californian is temporarily experiencing phone issues

The Bakersfield Californian is currently experiencing temporary phone issues.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 242,345
Deaths: 2,2781
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 237,860
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 77.14
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 84.22
Updated: 3/30/21