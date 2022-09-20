The 12 days of Kern County Fair start Wednesday

The annual Kern County Fair returns to the fairgrounds Wednesday.
This year, the fair will run for 12 nights until Oct. 2, featuring a slew of carnival rides, local exhibits, a petting zoo and, of course, fair food.
The gates open at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, and the fair is open until 11 p.m.
The cost of admission is: $12 for attendees age 13 and older; $9 for seniors age 62 and over; and $5 for children between the ages of 6 to 12. Admission is free for children under 5 as well as active and retired members of the military (with valid ID).
Visit www.kerncountyfair.com for more information.
