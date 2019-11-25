The Thanksgiving holiday will delay trash pickup for city of Bakersfield residents.
There will be no trash pickup by the city of Bakersfield on Thanksgiving Day. All Thursday trash, recycling and green-waste services will be made on Friday. Friday collections will be made on Saturday.
Mt. Vernon Green Waste Facility will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
For more information, contact Bakersfield’s Solid Waste Division at 326-3114.
