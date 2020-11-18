The United Way of Kern County will distribute hot Thanksgiving meals in families in the Sunset Middle School parking lot on Tuesday.
There will be 2,000 hot meals served to families drive-thru style. Each meal includes Thanksgiving turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, dinner roll and dessert. Meal distribution starts at 3:30 p.m. in the school parking lot at 8301 Sunset Blvd., which is between Lamont and Arvin.
“We’re excited to have partnered with community-based organizations and businesses to help provide hot Thanksgiving meals to families in need during this time of angst and stress," said Mari Pérez-Dowling, president and CEO at United Way of Kern County.
For more information, visit www.uwkern.org/thanksgivingmeals.