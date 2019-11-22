A Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings will be served at the Bakersfield Homeless Center from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, the center announced in a news release.
"In keeping with a decades-old family-focused tradition," the release said, the dinner will be served to current and past residents of the center at 1600 E. Truxtun Avenue in east Bakersfield.
The center is appealing to the community for donations of turkeys, hams, pies, rolls, butter, potatoes, cranberry sauce, coffee, and vegetables in order to provide a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for residents and those who have been successfully placed in housing and are receiving the center's aftercare services.
Last year, the center fed more than 500 people at the annual event and an even greater number is expected this year, center officials said in the release. The annual dinners have been held for more than two decades.
"It is important to help families who live with us and also those we have placed into homes so they can gather together as a family this holiday season," Louis Gill, CEO of the Bakersfield Homeless Center, said in the release.
