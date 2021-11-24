Thanksgiving holiday has mixed meaning for many Native Americans in Kern County

Like millions of other Americans, Robert Gomez will observe the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday with his family.
They will enjoy the togetherness, the food and the conversation, but the celebration will carry with it some old sadness, a historical memory that doesn't resemble the idealized view of the first Thanksgiving that occurred exactly 400 years ago at Plymouth Plantation in 1621.
"I do celebrate Thanksgiving," Gomez said. "But I also remember."
Gomez is the tribal chair of Tübatulabals of Kern Valley, the California Indian tribal group from which he is descended.
Tübatulabals and other native Americans in Kern County often live with one foot in their traditional culture and the other in the dominant culture, Gomez said.
"This is a complex question, a hard question," he said when asked how he and other Native Americans mark the fourth Thursday in November.
"It's not a very popular celebration with a lot of native and indigenous people," he said.
For his people, it marks a season of loss.
For thousands of years, the Tübatulabal fished, hunted and gathered pine nuts for sustenance, traded goods with other tribes, reared families, lived and died along the banks of the old river.
The devastation unleashed by the gold rush in the Kern River Valley and the invasion of Indian lands by white settlers, soldiers, miners, farmers and businessmen changed everything for the indigenous people. The Tübatulabal were forced off their ancestral lands, their way of life was destroyed.
Some 170 years later, Gomez said there's a duality living in both worlds.
"We're kind of caught between a rock and a hard spot," he said.
Pat Mata, a civilian employee of the U.S. Air Force who also performs as a local drummer, is descended from the northern Chumash, who lived in what became the Pismo and Avila beach areas, and the Yokuts tribe in the San Joaquin Valley.
He lives in Tehachapi with his wife, Bonnie, who is descended from the Mohawk and Seneca tribes of upper New York. The two of them worked on a written response to the questions of Thanksgiving and Native Americans.
"Growing up in modern America, we were taught the stories of the first Thanksgiving, Pilgrims and Indians, celebrating together," the Matas wrote.
The story is one of cooperation and peaceful coexistence — hardly an accurate account of the suffering the indigenous peoples would endure in the years and decades to come.
"For some Native American families, the holiday can bring mixed emotions," the Matas said. "And for Native American parents in particular, they may find it difficult to bring a balance to the story."
But the couple do find ways to celebrate Thanksgiving, despite the the holiday's dark side.
"It's not about calling off Thanksgiving or forgoing celebrating with family and friends," they said.
Instead, they encourage everyone to study the history of Thanksgiving and learn more about the hundreds of tribes that are part of the canvas of American history.
"Each tribe has such a rich history," they wrote. And while that history may be painful, it's ultimately worthwhile.
M. Angel Galvez, the chief executive officer of the Bakersfield American Indian Health Project, said the project offers medical services, transportation, case management and behavioral health services to the local Native American population.
Native people, he said, acknowledge the holiday in different ways.
Some are aware of the history and don't celebrate in the same way the public does, he said, while others who are less traditional or cultural may feast, but on a different day.
"In modern times, our people use the national holiday to celebrate values closely related to land acknowledgement, heritage, culture, traditions, rituals which acknowledge and honor our local ancestors," he said in an email. "Storytelling, sweat lodging, smudging, music — ceremonial — flute and drumming, are activities embraced and practiced by American Indian and Alaska Native peoples during the holiday, just to name a few."
These practices, Galvez said, offer a time to unite and engage in holistic approaches to healing and restoring the mind, body and spirit. Traditional foods are often included.
The area known as Kern County today is the homeland of several American Indian tribes, Galvez said.
"May we acknowledge and honor the indigenous people who came before us and still walk beside us today on these ancestral lands by choosing to gather in the active practice of acknowledgement and appreciation for Kern County’s indigenous people's history, contributions and lives during this festive time," he said.
"We celebrate healing and resiliency."