Thanksgiving food drive will benefit Community Action Partnership of Kern's Food Bank

A Thanksgiving food drive to benefit the Community Action Partnership of Kern Food Bank will be held from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Capital Dental Group and 88.3 Life FM are hosting their second annual drive for CAPK at 8701 Camino Media along Liberty Park Drive.
The drive will accept nonperishable food items for both everyday and Thanksgiving meals. That includes turkeys. Monetary donations will also be accepted. However, fresh produce is discouraged, because it is difficult to transport and is easily damaged.
Volunteers will take the donated items out of back seats and trunks during the drive-thru event.
Approximately 54 percent of those served by the food bank are children.