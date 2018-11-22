Whether it's a compulsive need to get a jump on Christmas or the inability to listen to Aunt Gladys share yet another story about her kidney stones, shopping on Thanksgiving Day has become a tradition for those seeking bargains before Black Friday madness hits.
In Bakersfield as elsewhere, a number of major chains were scheduled to open at 5 p.m. Kohl's, Target, Wal-Mart and other big-box stores were staffed to handle crowds a day ahead of the biggest shopping day of the year.
Around 1:30 p.m., small lines had begun outside several stores in the Northwest Promenade. For those waiting in front of Best Buy, the hot item was a 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $200 fewer than normal.
Osvaldo Guzman, 17, stood in line with his father to grab one of the TVs and some Playstation 4 games, also on sale. They were two of about a couple dozen people in line.
"I was expecting more of a crowd," Guzman said.
He brought a bottle of water, and was passing the time on his phone. He arrived around 11 a.m.
A few spots farther back stood Milton Villarreal, on his phone and waiting for his father to arrive. The 28-year-old said he planned to buy a MEGABOOM speaker that Best Buy was selling for $99. He said it's regularly priced at $249.99.
His father wanted to pick up a tablet computer for $149.
Villarreal was pleased with his spot in line.
"The crowd last year was way worse," he said.
And it was way colder, too. He said last year he needed hot coffee. This year, he brought chips and water, and his father was bringing Monster Energy drinks.
Outside Target, Wasco residents Alfredo Ayala and Faustino Martinez chatted while seated in a couple of camping chairs and protecting themselves from the sun's glare with an umbrella.
Again, televisions seemed to be the popular item, with a 55-inch TV on sale for $199.
Ayala, 62, said he expected quite a few people when he showed up around noon. Instead, he and Martinez, 78, were second and third in line. Ayala said having a captive audience around him made him realize he missed an opportunity.
"I should have brought my guitar," he said with a laugh.
The two were well stocked. A small cooler contained tamales, fruit, water and sodas. In addition to the TV, Ayala planned on getting a Roomba vacuum. He said his son has one, and his house is clean.
The person with the coveted first spot at Target was Shannon Lathouwers, 50. She said she needed a TV and a Playstation 4.
She also planned to leave the Northwest Promenade with on-sale items from Kohl's and Best Buy. How would she carry out this feat? Through hectic, last-minute planning. And enlisting relatives to help.
At 1 a.m., Lathouwers dropped a couple people off near the front of the line at Best Buy. She went home, and returned late Thursday morning to take a nephew from the Best Buy line and relocate him outside Kohl's. She then took up her spot outside Target. All three locations were covered.
While she's had a similar system in place the past few years, she misses the days when stores remained closed for Thanksgiving. Back then, she only had to worry about planning for Black Friday.
"I could stay home for Thanksgiving," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.