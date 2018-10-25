The Thomas Roads Improvement Program officially broke ground on Thursday morning on the long-awaited 24th Street Project, which will widen 24th Street from four lanes to six between Olive and D streets.
The construction should take about 14 months.
The project had been delayed about three years due to a lawsuit brought by local residents claiming environmental concerns had not been properly addressed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.