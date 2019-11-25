A closure has been planned for the north side of 24th Street at the Eye Street intersection from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for construction. The closure will prevent access to and from 24th street.
Motorists can use an H Street to detour around the construction.
Westbound traffic on 24th Street is not expected to be impacted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.