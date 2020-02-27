The 16th Annual SAL Fishing Derby to benefit the Kern County Sheriff’s Activities League will take place at The Park at Riverwalk on Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon.
The event is set to feature fishing, a raffle, prizes, trophies and face painting. There will be 10 tagged fish in the lake and each participant who catches one will win $200, according to Angela Monroe, KCSO public information officer.
“We are looking forward to another great event that is fun for both adults and kids,” Monroe said.
The age groups will be separated into 10 and younger, 11 to 17 and adults. There will be first, second and third place prizes within the three age groups for the heaviest fishes caught.
The Sheriff’s Activities League has four growing chapters in Bakersfield, Waco, Kern Valley and Lamont, according to Monroe.
“We appreciate the public taking part in these events, especially as this supports the non-profit Sheriff’s Activities Leagues,” Monroe said. “Community support means more programs for kids. All field trips, equipment, etc. is paid for by these fundraisers.”
Check-in begins at 6 a.m. and admission is $8 for participants 17 years old and younger and $15 for adults. Participants must bring their own fishing gear — with the exception of artificial lures — and ages 16 and older must have a valid California fishing license, according to KCSO.
Visit kcsal.com for additional rules.
