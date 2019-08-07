The Kern County Superintendent of Schools office, in conjunction with the Kern High School District, will host the 20th annual Kern County College Night from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Rabobank Convention Center.
The event is free and reservations/tickets are not required.
Representatives from public and private colleges and universities will be on hand to speak with attendees. Breakout sessions will be available on a variety of topics such as how to obtain financial aid, how to prepare if you want to be a college student athlete, how to write a personal statement and how to decide which college is right for you. Students will also hear about why it’s important to take rigorous courses in high school and how to prepare for tests like the SAT and ACT.
More than 100 colleges and universities are expected to be in attendance to answer questions and provide literature. Some include: Bakersfield College, Taft College, Cal State Bakersfield, UC Merced, UC San Diego, UC Davis, UC Santa Barbara and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. A long list of out-of-state schools will also be on hand, including University of Alabama and Georgetown University.
The first breakout sessions for parents and students begin at 5:15 p.m. with the second session starting at 6 p.m. A third session will start at 7 p.m. Sessions will be presented in both English and Spanish.
Counselors from throughout the Kern High School District will also be on hand to answer questions and help students and parents decide which workshops fit their needs.
For more information about Kern County College Night visit Facebook @KCCollegeNight or contact Christine Goedhart-Humphrey at (661) 636-4330 at the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office.
