Make sure those laces are tied, water bottles are ready and a running playlist is all set: the fourth annual Bakersfield Marathon is back this Sunday.
The ultimate race of endurance, along with three shorter ones — the half marathon, 10K and 5K — begin around 7 a.m. Sunday at Cal State Bakersfield. Participants will run through dozens of iconic neighborhoods including the Stockdale Financial District, Oleander, downtown Bakersfield, Westchester, Kern County Museum, La Cresta, Bakersfield College and finally along the Panorama Bluffs before returning to the finish line along the Kern River Parkway.
Medallions in the shape of guitars are the prize for each finisher, in keeping with the event's Bakersfield Sound theme. Each has a kickstand for display on a shelf or desk.
Race co-founder David Milazzo said around 2,600 individuals are expected to participate, a bump of 500 from last year.
About 60 percent of participants are from Bakersfield. Milazzo said about 275 cities around the country and 16 states will be represented. Some international runners are also expected, with two from Canada, one from Mexico and one from India.
"I’ve run the Los Angeles Marathon and New York Marathon. A number of people come out, but nothing like Bakersfield," Milazzo explained. "It’s just remarkable how many people set up (to watch the race) ... It’s really energizing and people want to come back."
Even those who can't make it to the actual marathon have a chance to participate through a virtual run. Participants will choose which event they want to run on their own time, and once they are finished, they would contact organizers to receive their event shirt and medallion.
Few changes are in store this year compared to previous ones, with these exceptions: The half marathon relay has been swapped out with the 10K race; the start and finish line are in the same spot; and the finish line festival has been updated.
Runners and non-participants can enjoy a celebration at the Beer Garden and live music from Last Call following the race. Tickets cost $10 and include a breakfast burrito, beer (for participants who are 21 or older) and ice cream sundaes.
Milazzo said spectators can get a great view of the marathon and cheer on participants anywhere along the course.
"The best way is to take a look at the course maps. We have a city impact tab on our website that shows a map of (road closure) zones," Milazzo said. A postcard will be sent to residents along the course route to let them know of road closures.
Parties and gatherings are planned in several neighborhoods, such as Westchester, El Cerrito Drive near Garces Memorial High School, Panorama Drive near Bakersfield College, and Beach and Yokuts parks along the Kern River Parkway, he said.
Before runners prepare to take their marks, a Health and Fitness Expo is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Bakersfield High School. Participants will receive their race numbers, event shirts, runner's hats and other goodies, and vendors will be on hand.
Saturday is the last day to register for any of events.
Volunteers are still needed, Milazzo said. Those interested can email directors@activebakersfield.org or come to Saturday's Expo.
For more information on the marathon, visit runbakersfield.com
Road closures
Bakersfield residents should expect several road closures beginning as early as 4:30 a.m., according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.
Stockdale Highway between Gosford Road and Calloway Drive will be closed during the entire event.
Temporary road closures affecting major roadways are Stockdale Highway, California Avenue, 24th Street, Beech Street, Chester Avenue, Garces Circle, West Columbus and Panorama Drive. Other closures will be taking place in the downtown Bakersfield and East Bakersfield areas.
All streets are expected to be open by 3 p.m.
For more information on closures, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/BakersfieldMarathonandHalf/Page-19
