The Bakersfield Firefighters Burn Foundation will be hosting its 10th annual Send a Kid to Camp luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 17 at the Outback Steakhouse located at 5051 Stockade Highway.
With a $25 donation, participants will receive a lunch plus one Bloomin’ Onion per table.
The service will be provided by Bakersfield firefighters.
Proceeds from the event will send local burn survivors to a special, weeklong, residential summer camp.
The camp provides fun games, activities and enables peer interaction, an important aspect of burn recovery.
Call 661-834-7850 to reserve a table. Lunch is also available to go.
