Border Tire has acquired TCi Tire Centers' Bakersfield location as part of the El Paso, Texas-based company's entry to the California market.
Its purchase of the store at 19384 Quinn Road, along with TCi locations in Fontana, Lakeside, Santa Fe Springs and Van Nuys, doubles Border's facilities total. Its other properties are in El Paso; Laredo, Texas; Las Cruces, New Mexico; Phoenix, Ariz.; and Tucson, Ariz.
Border said it plans to schedule grand opening dates for its new California properties next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.