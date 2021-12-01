Testing for law enforcement officer training available starting Dec. 15

The Kern Regional Training Center is announcing the availability for potential law enforcement academy candidates to take the POST Entry Level Law Enforcement Test Battery, known as PELLET B, starting at 6 p.m. Dec. 15. There will a number of opportunities in the month of December and January.
The written exam is the first phase of the examination process for law enforcement trainee candidates. Candidates must obtain a score of 42 or higher to apply for the student-sponsored academy scheduled for March 2022.
For information on available test dates or to reserve a seat for testing, email rtc@kernsheriff.org