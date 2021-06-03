Testing for BPD Cadet program on Saturday

The Bakersfield Police Department is recruiting new applicants for its volunteer youth program, Cadets.
The program was formerly known as Explorers and helps young adults prepare for careers in law enforcement. Participants are trained in report writing, traffic stops, crime scene investigation, defensive tactics, firearm safety, arrest procedures and more.
Cadets also go on ride-alongs with police officers, who serve as mentors.
Interested individuals must be 14-and-a-half to 20 years old, with a cumulative GPA of 2.0. Applicants must not engage in alcohol and drug use, have good moral character and have no felony convictions. Those under 18 must have the consent of a parent.
Testing is scheduled for Saturday. Those 18 and older must arrive at 8 a.m. Others must arrive at 11 a.m.
For more information, contact Alysen Gelinas at agelinas@bakersfieldpd.us or 661-326-3922.