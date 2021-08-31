Tesla vehicle charging stations coming to Outlets at Tejon

The Outlets at Tejon announced Tuesday that Tesla is outfitting the shopping center's parking lot with 56 250-kilowatt V3 Superchargers.
The new station will include nine parking spaces specifically for charging, while the rest will be used for charging and up to 30 minutes of general parking for vehicles of all types.
Located east of Interstate 5 near Laval Road in the outlets' northwestern parking lot near Columbia Factory Store and Rack Room Shoes, the chargers are expected to be available for use in September.
The additional stations, together with the 24 Supercharger stalls at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center on the west side of I-5, will make the area Tesla's second-largest charging location worldwide.