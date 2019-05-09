Local Tesla owners no longer have to take their car 100 miles to Van Nuys to have it serviced.
The electric automobile-maker announced it has opened a Bakersfield service center at 5206 Young St., west of Gosford Road between White and Panama lanes.
Palo Alto-based Tesla Inc. said all repairs can be handled at the site, including software diagnostics, hardware adjustments and parts replacement.
Because the location only works by appointment, the company directed customers to schedule service through its Tesla Mobile App or call its service hotline at 877-798-3752. It said all sales must be conducted online.
Tesla owners can also have their vehicles serviced by the company's mobile service fleet, which makes repairs at customers' residences, workplaces or other locations by arrangement.
The company says 80 percent of service issues can be handled by the mobile fleet. It said the fleet grew 34 percent to 550 service vehicles during the first three months of this year.
