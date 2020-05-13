The city began to reopen tennis and pickleball courts Wednesday, bringing back at least one more option for those seeking recreation during the pandemic.
Parks workers were removing the padlocks from gates and putting back the nets at Jastro Park in downtown Bakersfield, and new guidelines for play were posted on the gates.
"We’re asking that people play singles right now and not doubles and not congregate before or after games," said Dianne Hoover, director of Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department. "Just come to play and leave when you're done playing."
Hoover said the city was given the OK to open tennis courts by the Kern County Public Health Department.
New rules posted at the courts say players should wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before and after play, not share equipment and stay six feet apart from others.
The Bakersfield Raquet Club reopened for tennis last week, according to its website. The club has specific protocols in place to limit interactions and maintain distancing. Pickleball will begin Thursday, as the courts have been undergoing resurfacing, the website said.
Disc golf at Yokuts Park has remained open during the shutdown, Hoover said, because it's an activity that's conducive to social distancing. Most golf courses around the county have also remained open.
County officials have also encouraged the use of the bike path and parks for walking and biking but not for gathering with others.
Gov. Gavin Newsom's staged reopening plan states that playgrounds, spray parks, public pools and picnic ares are not allowed to operate yet.
California's stay-at-home order directs residents to remain in their own communities and take part in recreation activities only with members of the same household.
(1) comment
Waiting for the "IS TENNIS WORTH YOUR LIFE OR THE LIVES OF THOSE AROUND YOU?!??!" posts...
You know who you are- don't disappoint us...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.