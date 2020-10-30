A local health-care management company has sold its controlling stake in Bakersfield Heart Hospital to a Tennessee-based group, the 47-bed facility announced Friday.
According to a news release, Surgery Partners Inc. bought a majority interest in the medical center from Hospital Management Group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"The BHH Board of Directors has been clear from the beginning that we would only move forward in joining with another healthcare company if we could find the right organization — one that respects our history and values, understands the importance of local healthcare and local input and is committed to ensuring BHH's success," BHH CEO Michelle Oxford said in the release. "We've gotten to know Surgery Partners through an extensive process and have determined they're the right partner for BHH and Kern County."
The hospital's chief medical officer, Dr. Brij Bhambi, added that local health-care leaders must look ahead to what’s best for the community's long-term health.
"On behalf of our physician investors and medical staff, we are confident Surgery Partners will not only uphold BHH’s commitment to high quality care, but also enhance the quality outcomes in a cost-effective manner,” he stated in the release.
Surgery Partners, founded in 2004, owns and operates surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and physician practices. The company has more than 180 locations across 30 states.
“At Surgery Partners," CEO Eric Evans said in Friday's release, "it is our mission to enhance patient quality of life through partnership. Our values to provide quality and affordable care align with Bakersfield Heart Hospital, and together, we will continue to be a destination of choice for providers, patients and employees.”