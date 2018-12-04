Congressman Kevin McCarthy announced his nominations to the various U.S. Service Academies Tuesday afternoon. Nominees were selected in a competitive process in which a number of highly qualified 23rd Congressional District high school students applied for consideration, his office said in a press release.
McCarthy designated one principal nominee for each academy for five slots McCarthy, as a member of Congress, gets to appoint. He also nominated a slate of competing alternate nominations for each academy that will be ranked according to their competitiveness by the Academy Admission Board and selected for admission at the academy’s discretion.
Some applicants received a nomination to more than one academy according to the rank preference listed on their application. The academies traditionally notify the alternates by April whether or not they will be offered an appointment. Principal nominees are notified in February or late March.
“I am proud to nominate these students to our nation’s distinguished service academies. Each one displays the core values of honor and courage in their commitment to serve our country,” McCarthy said. “I congratulate each of them in their pursuit of becoming future leaders in our Armed Forces.”
Each candidate was interviewed in November by McCarthy’s committee: Trevor Horn, Bakersfield Californian high school sportswriter and host of Bvarsity Nightly and BVarsity Live and an Air Force veteran; Cam Martin, retired External Affairs Director at NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center; Col. Kirk L. Reagan, Vice Commander, 412th Test Wing, Edwards AFB (and a 1996 USAFA graduate); Nate Nelson, superintendent of the Porterville Unified School District; Teri Goldner, retired Federal Magistrate and former Kern County Counsel and now a part-time professor at Kern County College of Law.
The appointees were:
United States Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs
Amanda Rodriguez, 17, Desert Junior Senior High School, Edwards, daughter of Richard and Lorena Rodriguez. She also received a competing alternate nomination to the Naval Academy.
The alternates were Enrique Arjona, Lancaster High School, Lancaster; Trevor Frisbee, Sherman E. Burroughs High School, Ridgecrest; Orlando Guzman, CSU Northridge (and a 2017 Ridgeview High School graduate); Nathan Jones, Centennial High School; Dakota Ochoa, Liberty High School; Joshuah Ramirez, Quartz Hill High School, Lancaster; Jessica Riggs, Tehachapi High School; Jacob Sibayan, CSU Long Beach (and a 2018 Monache High School graduate, from Porterville); Grant Snyder, USAF Academy Preparatory School, Colorado Springs, (and a 2018 Porterville High School graduate).
United States Military Academy, West Point, N.Y.
Nathan Jones, 17, Centennial High School, son of Ryan Jones and Kimberly Hoffman. Jones also received a competing alternate nomination to the Air Force Academy.
The alternates were Ryan Aguilar, Liberty High School; Trevor Frisbee, Burroughs High School, Ridgecrest; Jeremiah Greene, Rosamond High School; Joshuah Ramirez, Quartz Hill High in Lancaster; and Jacob Sibayan, CSU Long Beach.
United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md.
Nathan Roodzant, 17, Bakersfield Christian High School, son of Steven and Krista Roodzant.
The alternates were: Trevor Frisbee, Burroughs High; Jeremiah Greene, Rosamond High; Orlando Guzman, CSU Northridge; Jonathan Parham, Frontier High School; Jessica Riggs, Tehachapi High School, Tehachapi, CA; Amanda Rodriguez, Desert High; Michael Stegeman, The Kiski School, Saltsburg, Pa. (and a 2018 Frazier Mountain High School graduate); Gavin Vigneault, Burroughs High; Evelyne Witherell, University of Colorado, Boulder (and a 2018 Burroughs graduate).
United States Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, N.Y.
Gavin Vigneault, 17, Burroughs High, son of David and Kyla Vigneault.
The alternates were: Jonathan Parham; Trevor Frisbee; Jeremiah Greene; Joshuah Ramirez; Jacob Sibayan; Michael Stegeman; and Kami McCormick, Northwestern Preparatory School, Crestline, Ca. (and a 2018 Lancaster High graduate).
