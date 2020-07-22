Should children — and adults — attend classes this fall in person, remotely from home or follow some kind of hybrid model as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to climb?
It's a question politicians, school administrators, boards of trustees, teachers, professors, parents, school staff and the students themselves have been grappling with across the country and in Kern County.
And certainly not everyone agrees on the answer.
This week more boards of trustees took up the matter, with Panama-Buena Vista Union School District on Tuesday approving a distance learning plan to start the year and Fruitvale, Norris and Delano Joint Union High school districts doing the same. Those are just a few examples.
On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom set strict criteria on school reopenings that "makes it unlikely the vast majority of districts will have classroom instruction in the fall as the coronavirus pandemic surges," The Associated Press reports.
There is certainly no shortage of opinions out there. What do you think? We're inviting anyone who has a stake in what happens — don't we all? — to write what plan you think is best and why in no more than 100 words.
Please provide your name, address, phone number, which district you're connected to and who you are — teacher, school staff member, parent, student, etc. (Your city or town will be published, but not your exact address or phone number). Put "school" in the subject line and email your response to opinion@bakersfield.com.
The deadline is 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, for this special request for letters. We'd like to collect as many opinions on this topic as possible for publication.
