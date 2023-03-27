 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tejon undecided on next steps after Centennial ruling

Centennial

Centennialis a 19,300-home, master-planned community the Tejon Ranch Co. has proposed off Interstate 5 near Highway 138.

 Courtesy of Tejon Ranch Co.

Tejon Ranch Co. said it was weighing options Monday after a Southern California judge last week struck down an environmental review at the heart of the company’s master-planned residential project near Interstate 5 by Gorman.

To revive Centennial, the 19,333-unit, 12,000-acre project approved in 2019 by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, Tejon Ranch said it is considering working with the county to complete additional environmental analysis. Alternatively, the company said it may appeal two court decisions related to the project.

Coronavirus Cases