Tejon undecided on next steps after Centennial ruling

Tejon Ranch Co. said it was weighing options Monday after a Southern California judge last week struck down an environmental review at the heart of the company’s master-planned residential project near Interstate 5 by Gorman.
To revive Centennial, the 19,333-unit, 12,000-acre project approved in 2019 by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, Tejon Ranch said it is considering working with the county to complete additional environmental analysis. Alternatively, the company said it may appeal two court decisions related to the project.
The company emphasized in a news release it does not plan to walk away from Centennial, which was the subject of a legal settlement agreed to in 2021 in an effort to move the project forward.
“While we are disappointed in the court’s ruling, we remain committed to Centennial’s ultimate development,” Vice President of Real Estate Hugh F. McMahon said in Monday’s release. “More than ever, the state desperately needs the 19,333 housing units Centennial will provide, including the nearly 3,500 affordable units.”
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mitchell Beckloff ordered the project’s approval rescinded after finding the county review does not comply with the California Environmental Quality Act. Specifically, he agreed with plaintiff Climate Resolve’s assertion the document was unclear about aspects of the state’s cap-and-trade regulatory program, and that the county didn’t look closely enough at risks from off-site fire ignition.
Climate Resolve’s suit was one of two aimed at Centennial, the other being a challenge by the Center for Biological Diversity and the California Native plant Society. Although that case was rejected in April 2021, CBD was granted prevailing-party status in February 2022 on two claims in which Climate Resolve won.
Tejon Ranch said Monday it may appeal Friday’s ruling as well as the one from February 2022. It added in the news release that further environmental review of Centennial would assume implementation of the company’s 2021 settlement with Climate Resolve.
That agreement was two-fold: Tejon Ranch offered to fund electric vehicle charging stations and purchase incentives in order to cut greenhouse gas releases such that the community would be considered to have net-zero emissions. The accord also obliged the company to institute a fire safety grant program to help nearby communities with fire prevention and management.
Centennial, proposed to include 10.1 million square feet of commercial and industrial space near I-5 and Highway 138, is one of three residential communities proposed by Tejon Ranch. The others are Mountain Village at Tejon Ranch, which would have 3,450 homes, 750 hotel rooms and 160,000 square feet of commercial space on the east side of I-5 near Frazier Park, and Grapevine, a master-planned community proposed to include 12,000 homes at the bottom of The Grapevine.