Tejon Ranch sells 12 acres at commerce center to L.A. developer of logistics properties

Lebec-based agribusiness and real estate developer Tejon Ranch Co. announced Thursday it has sold its last piece of property on the western portion of a 1,450-acre commerce center it helped build near Interstate 5 and Highway 99.
The buyer of the 12.2-acre property is Dedeaux Properties LLC, a Los Angeles-based company managing more than 8 million square feet of logistics real estate.
Terms of the sale, along with Dedeaux's plans and development timetable, were not disclosed.
The property is located at the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center west of I-5 between the Best Western hotel, Denny's restaurant and the Famous Footwear distribution center, according to a news release.
Dedeaux's director of real estate investments, Rishi Thakkar, said in the release that the site represents "a superior value proposition for regional users who need to move goods throughout the Western United States."
"The Greater Los Angeles market is increasingly becoming supply-constrained putting upward pressure on rents, which in turn places greater pressure on supply-chain costs," Thakkar stated.
Joseph N. Rentfro, Tejon Ranch executive vice president of real estate, said in the release that the sale "further solidifies the attractiveness" of the commerce center, where the company is working with another developer to build, on a speculative basis, a 630,000-square-foot industrial facility on the eastern side of I-5.
The commerce center includes warehouses operated by Camping World, Caterpillar, Dollar General, Famous Footwear, Ikea and others.
Thursday's release said Mac Hewett, Mike McCrary and Brent Weirick with JLL represented all parties in the transaction.