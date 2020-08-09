It's times like these that the wisdom of having a drive-thru window becomes clear.
The latest evidence comes from Lebec-based Tejon Ranch Co., which on Wednesday reported that just eight tenants at two of its properties — those at the foot of The Grapevine and its commerce center a few miles to the north — asked for and received rent deferments as of June 30.
Overall, the company has been able to collect full rent from the lion's share of its tenants — 86 percent — across the two centers. Tejon Ranch reported the 14 percent that negotiated a break on rent, totaling $62,000 per month, will have to make up the difference by the end of next year.
A local observer said those are excellent numbers considering the financial devastation the pandemic has caused many retailers and restaurants. The reason behind the tenants' relatively strong performance, he said, is the high percentage of drive-thru restaurants at the two centers.
"If you've got a drive-thru, you're killing it," Bakersfield commercial real estate broker Scott Underhill said. He added that the eight tenants able to work out rent deferrals probably represent sit-down restaurants and hotels that have been slammed by the quarantine.
Tejon Ranch spokesman Barry Zoeller said the company thought it was important to treat the eight tenants fairly "considering they had been forced to close or have their business severely curtailed by the public health orders that shut down all but essential businesses and precluded indoor operations at restaurants."
"The folks who kept their operations going in the midst of these challenges deserve our respect," he added, "and we wanted to do right by them."
The rent deferrals do not pertain to the Outlets at Tejon, an outdoor shopping center the company helped develop near the commerce center. Zoeller, senior vice president of corporate communications and investor relations, said the outlets have seen steady growth in foot traffic and sales since reopening in late May after being closed for two months during the early part of the quarantine.
"While I’m unable to provide you with specific financial metrics, I can say that traffic to the (outlets) center is very strong," he said by email. "In fact, on a recent Friday in July, we saw the highest traffic counts for that respective date since the Outlets opened six years ago."
Underhill, a principal at ASU & Associates, said it's difficult comparing shopping centers' rent performance, simply because every mall has a different tenant mix with its own characteristics, but that generally speaking drive-thru restaurants could hardly hope for better business conditions.
Not only has competition from sit-down restaurants been eliminated, but they don't have to dedicate staff to cleaning restrooms and mopping floors.
"They don't care if they ever open their dining rooms again," he said.
Also notable about Tejon Ranch's report, Underhill explained, is that the company has not had to negotiate any rent abatements, which unlike deferrals mean the tenant doesn't expect to make up missed lease payments.
Tenants at other shopping centers haven't been as fortunate. Those whose malls are anchored by now-closed gyms, for example, have struggled during the COVID-19 crisis.
"The threat, of course, is bankruptcy," Underhill said. "And for some of them it's very real."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.