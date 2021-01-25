A planned 12,000-home community near the foot of the Grapevine can now proceed after a Kern County judge ruled against an environmental advocacy group in a legal battle that has spanned multiple lawsuits since 2017.
On Friday, Superior Court Judge Kenneth Twisselman rejected in its entirety a Center for Biological Diversity lawsuit challenging an environmental impact report approved by the Board of Supervisors in 2019.
In the lawsuit, CBD alleged environmental impacts of long-distance commuters to the planned community along Interstate 5 would be worse than projected by the county. The environmental nonprofit also claimed populations of the San Joaquin Kit Fox and blunt-nosed leopard lizard would be imperiled by the development.
But in denying the lawsuit, Judge Twisselman determined the county of Kern adequately analyzed environmental impacts, and cleared the way for the project to continue development.
The ruling represents a big milestone for the Tejon Ranch Co., which hopes to use the community project known as Grapevine to provide housing for thousands of workers at new retail and warehouse spaces at the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center over the next 20 years.
Approved by the Board of Supervisors in 2016, CBD first sued the county shortly afterward attempting to block development. In 2018, environmentalists scored a legal victory when Judge Twisselman ruled the county’s initial review relied on an incorrect estimate of how many people would commute to Grapevine from outside the area.
The county then went back and reanalyzed the data, approving the second environmental report in 2019. CBD then sued again over the new EIR, bringing up issues in addition to the traffic study like the Kit Fox endangerment.
Still, the county and Tejon Ranch have prevailed.
“We are extremely pleased the court thoughtfully and thoroughly considered the issues, found that we had satisfied the court’s original ruling and decided to rule against the claims in this latest lawsuit,” Hugh F. McMahon, Tejon Ranch executive vice-president of real estate, said in a statement. “Once again CBD tried to hijack and abuse the California Environmental Quality Act in their continued attempts to prevent any and all thoughtful and responsible real estate development in California.”
Even with the legal victory CBD Attorney JP Rose did not rule out the possibility that the organization could file an appeal. On Monday, he said CBD was evaluating its options.
“This ruling is a big loss for people and wildlife,” he wrote in an email to The Californian. “The court’s opinion doesn’t change the fact that Tejon’s city-sized sprawl development will block a crucial corridor for the critically imperiled San Joaquin kit fox while clogging the I-5 with long-distance commuters and adding to the region’s air pollution burden.”
Both entities have a long history with each other. CBD has filed 12 legal actions against Tejon Ranch since 2003, according to the company, which said in a news release only delays the construction of 35,000 homes planned for the area.
Despite this latest court victory, development of the project could still be a long way away.
“Even though you have a green light to move forward, which is what the court has done, moving forward still takes time,” Tejon Ranch spokesman Barry Zoeller said. “But we can do so without the cloud of being restricted by a lawsuit and a prospective ruling by the court.”