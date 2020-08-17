Four new restaurants are opening at the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center, and although it probably goes without saying during the COVID-19 crisis, they all offer drive-thru service, takeout and patio dining.
Tejon Ranch Co. and TravelCenters of America announced Jamba Juice and Charleys Philly Steaks & Wings began operating Saturday in a new standalone building north of the Outlets at Tejon and south of the Interstate 5-Highway 99 interchange.
Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin Robbins are expected to open Wednesday in the same building.
“Any business growth in this climate is remarkable and we’re very pleased to be able to continue serving residents and travelers from all over California,” Barry Zoeller, Tejon Ranch's senior vice president of corporate communications and investor relations, said in a news release Monday.
They don't even mention the real reason. Why would anyone want to open a restaurant during a pandemic. I'll tell you why in 3 words. Hard Rock Casino.
