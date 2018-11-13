At 422 square miles, Tejon Ranch is nearly as large as the city of Los Angeles and measures about 40 percent the size of the state of Rhode Island.

History timeline: Tejon Ranch

Pre-European settlement — The first inhabitants of what would become Tejon Ranch were Native Americans, including the Kitanemuk, Yokuts, Chumash, Tataviam, and Kawaiisu.

1772 — Capt. Don Pedro Fages from Spain becomes the first European to travel through Tejon. He later serves as governor of California under Spanish rule.

1822 — Mexico revolts against Spain. California comes under Mexican rule for 24 years.

1843 — Tejon Ranch is established through Mexican land grants.

1848 — War between U.S. and Mexico ends; Mexican rule in California is finished.

1850 — California admitted as 31st state.

1854 — Fort Tejon established at recommendation of Beale.

1864 — Fort Tejon abandoned Sept. 11

1865-66 — Beale purchases the Mexican land grants that make up Tejon Ranch.

1866 — Kern County established

1936 — Tejon Ranch Co. incorporated.

1973 — Tejon Ranch Co. shares begin trading on the American Stock Exchange.

1999 — Tejon Ranch initiates three new development projects: Tejon Industrial Complex (now Tejon Ranch Commerce Center), Centennial, a new town community in Los Angeles County, and Tejon Mountain Village, a mountain resort community.

2000 — Construction begins on IKEA’s Western North American Distribution Center.

2008 — Tejon and several environmental resource groups announce landmark agreement to protect as much as 90 percent of Tejon Ranch for future generations.

2009 — Bakersfield National Cemetery opens on a 500-acre site donated by Tejon Ranch. Meanwhile, Famous Footwear opens distribution center at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center.

2012 — Caterpillar Inc. begins construction of a 400,000 square foot parts distribution center at the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center.

2014 — Tejon initiates development plans for Grapevine, a mixed-use residential community located just south of the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center. The Outlets at Tejon opens.