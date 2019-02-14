A yet-to-named company has agreed to lease 390,000 square feet of space at the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center. It is the second company in six months to relocate from Los Angeles to Tejon.
Tejon Ranch announced the lease for a new distribution center Thursday, saying the company will set up shop in a new 580,000-square-foot building the ranch is developing with Majestic Realty.
The company, which is remaining anonymous for competitive reasons, plans to begin operations at its new location in the fourth quarter of this year.
“It reinforces our location as a place where companies find great value in our compelling logistics model, our outstanding labor force, and where they have opportunity to grow and expand,” said Joseph Rentfro, vice president of real estate at Tejon Ranch Co.
Last year, L’Oreal USA announced that it would be setting up a distribution center at Tejon Ranch, bringing 155 full-time jobs to the region.
It is unclear how many jobs the new distribution center will create for the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.