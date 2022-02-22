Tejon Ranch agrees to partner on rental housing near outlets

Tejon Ranch Co. has found a familiar partner to help it develop nearly 500 apartments that would house mainly employees of the company's industrial and commercial center being built out near the junction of Highway 99 and Interstate 5.
The Lebec-based agribusiness and real estate development company announced this week it will put together the 22-acre project with the assistance of Southern California-based Majestic Realty Co., with which Tejon Ranch is partnering to speculatively build a large warehouse nearby.
Their new joint venture is significant in at least two ways: It would be the first of four residential projects proposed by Tejon — and by far the most modest — to break ground when construction starts toward the end of this year. Also, it is expected to provide much-needed housing for workers in a growing industrial and retail complex just north of the Grapevine.
"The apartments will bring a new energy to (the surrounding Tejon Ranch Commerce Center) as it transforms the already-successful employment center, with more than 6 million square feet developed to-date, into a mixed-use community where people can live, work and play," Tejon Ranch Co. said in a news release Monday.
Proposed to go up immediately north of the Outlets at Tejon, the multiphase apartment project is to consist of one- and two-bedroom rental units that would tap into the area's existing infrastructure. Amenities are planned to include a clubhouse, trails, fitness facilities, a pool area and a mixed-use "town square" joining a main-street feature. The first apartments are expected to open to tenants by 2024.
Vice President Tom Simmons at Majestic, believed to be the nation's largest privately held developer of industrial properties, said in the release that the project will address TRCC's need for quality housing to serve a diverse group of employees.
"Employers, and the jobs they provide, are fundamental, but we know that both need housing options that are local and accessible to truly fuel the economy and help this community thrive in the decades ahead,” Simmons stated.
Tejon said in early August it was looking for a partner to help develop the apartments. At the time, a corporate spokesman said the company lacked multifamily development expertise, but that "there are a lot of good, solid companies" around the state that were up to the task.
The two companies have also joint-ventured on a 39-acre, 629,274-square-foot distribution center-style project with 136 dock-high doors at TRCC.
In addition to the apartments, Tejon Ranch has proposed building about 35,000 residential units on its property near the southern border of Kern County. One, called Grapevine, is a master-planned community proposed to include 12,000 homes at the bottom of The Grapevine. Like the rental units, Grapevine is envisioned as housing future workers at TRCC.
Another of the company's master-planned residential projects, Mountain Village at Tejon Ranch, would have 3,450 homes, 750 hotel rooms and 160,000 square feet of commercial space on the east side of I-5 near Frazier Park. Tejon Ranch's other project, Centennial, would put 19,333 residential units and 10.1 million square feet of commercial space near Highway 138 and I-5.