Tejon casino bill passes state Legislature

The $600 million casino proposed near Mettler took another step toward final approval late Wednesday with the Legislature's passage of a bill ratifying a gaming compact between the state of California and the Tejon Indian Tribe.

Senate Bill 910 passed the state Senate on a 39-0 vote, having earlier won the Assembly's support. It now heads to the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom for his signature, and after that, a required 45-day review by the federal Department of the Interior. One of the bill's co-authors, Sen. Anna Caballero, had no vote recorded, according to legislative records online. 

