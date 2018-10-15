A Tehachapi woman pleaded guilty in federal court to aggravated identity theft Monday in Fresno, United States Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.
From February to March 2014, Hazel Turner, 44, used another person's identification to falsify and electronically submit federal tax returns for the purpose of fraudulently obtaining money belonging to the government, according to court documents.
This case was the product of an investigation by the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Melanie L. Alsworth is prosecuting the case.
Turner is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Lawrence J. O'Neill next Jan 7. Turner faces a statutory penalty of two years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release. The actual sentence, however, will be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the federal sentencing guidelines, which take into account a number of variables.
