A Tehachapi woman who died following a vehicle crash has been identified.
Tonia Noel Maxwell, 51, was driving at 7 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 202 east of Cameron Road in Tehachapi when she collided with another vehicle.
She was taken to Kern Medical, where she died.
