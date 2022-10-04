 Skip to main content
Tehachapi welcomes 3 new police officers

City - new police officers.jpg

Mayor Phil Smith, far right, and Police Chief Kent Kroeger welcome new police officers during the Oct. 3 meeting of the Tehachapi City Council. New officers, from left, are Adriana Aguilar, Richard Flores and Angel Gomez.

 Claudia Elliott / For The Californian

TEHACHAPI — The Tehachapi City Council welcomed three new police officers at its meeting Monday, bringing the Tehachapi Police Department to nearly full staffing.

Police Chief Kent Kroeger introduced officers Adriana Aguilar, Angel Gomez and Richard Flores to the council, noting that all three had recently completed the police academy with another agency.

