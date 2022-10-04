Tehachapi welcomes 3 new police officers

TEHACHAPI — The Tehachapi City Council welcomed three new police officers at its meeting Monday, bringing the Tehachapi Police Department to nearly full staffing.
Police Chief Kent Kroeger introduced officers Adriana Aguilar, Angel Gomez and Richard Flores to the council, noting that all three had recently completed the police academy with another agency.
Mayor Phil Smith welcomed the three and told them that Tehachapi is a community that stands behind its police department.
In July, the department added two sergeants — James Clark and Justin Ruppert, around the same time that long-time officer Michael Christian retired.
Kroeger said after the meeting that the department is now nearly at full staff with only the two new officer positions added in this year’s budget remaining vacant.
He noted that an incentive program the council approved in May has helped the department with staffing but added that he also believes that the quality of life offered in Tehachapi helped attract staff.
“A lot of officers are coming here just for the quality of life and the opportunity to work in a different environment,” he said.
Kroeger planned to leave the department himself last year but in April he rescinded his retirement letter and announced he would stay on the job.
Council members were complimentary of the police department during the meeting and City Manager Greg Garrett drew their attention to a recent award the department won for excellence in training and policy communication.
Council member Christina Scrivner said she was glad that Kroeger stayed with the city.
On May 2, citing a need to address a nationwide crisis in recruiting new police officers and retaining those already on staff, Kroeger asked the City Council to approve a recruitment program that includes a variety of incentives and could cost the city up to $80,500.
The council responded enthusiastically, voting 5-0 to approve the program.
“We have to do this,” Councilmember Susan Wiggins said following the chief’s presentation in May. “We have to, at least, be competitive, because if we don’t have a recruitment program, nobody’s going to come.”
Incentives include a $10,000 signing bonus for lateral police officers who successfully complete the hiring process, paid out in increments over two years of service.
Another incentive for lateral police officers is a vacation credit of 40 hours upon hire.
The plan also includes bonuses for city employees who provide specified assistance in recruiting new police officers.
Kroeger told the new officers at the council meeting that he hopes they stay with the city for 25 or 30 years.
